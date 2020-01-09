in Internacionales

Cardi B se va a calentar con Trump

La rapera criolla llama “terrorista” a Trump en Instagram. «La voz de los iraníes. No son terroristas. Trump sí».

Voice of Iranians.They not terrorist.Trump is .

